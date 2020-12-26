Spider-Man 3 Theory Says The Movie May Introduce New Defenders

In less than eight weeks, Marvel Studios will have reacquired the rights to all of the former Netflix properties once the two-year hold expires, with The Punisher and Jessica Jones both being canceled on February 18th of last year. Marvel got the rights back to Iron Fist months ago but nobody seemed to care based on how painfully mediocre Danny Rand’s solo series turned out to be, with most of the speculation unsurprisingly focusing on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Almost as soon as Netflix’s option expired, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen had been linked to a brand new solo series, an R-rated miniseries, a guest stint on She-Hulk, a standalone movie and a supporting role in Spider-Man 3. There’s every chance that we won’t be seeing Cox at all, but a new fan theory has put forward the idea of Tom Holland’s third outing as the web-slinger reintroducing the Defenders into the mix, just not the lineup Netflix subscribers would be familiar with.

The street-level superhero team have been through multiple incarnations and roster changes in the comic books, with the original team comprising of Doctor Strange, Hulk, Namor and Silver Surfer when they first teamed up in 1971. We already know that the Sorcerer Supreme is lending support in Spider-Man 3, so it wouldn’t be outside the realms of possibility to set up the vintage Defenders for his solo sequel that arrives just a few months later.

The original Defenders were hardly restricted to New York City either, and frequently battled inter-dimensional or extraterrestrial threats. Not only would it instantly establish them as a completely different entity to the Netflix version, but it also opens the door to multiple crossovers that would have seemed impossible prior to the impending introduction of the multiverse.