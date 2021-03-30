Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Features 2 Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Characters

Marvel fans were expecting Doctor Strange 2 to be the one that featured all the surprise cameos, but it looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to deliver a host of returning familiar faces instead. With Tom Holland’s Peter Parker facing off against Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, everyone’s betting on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to show up, too. Plus, there’s lots of talk of Charlie Cox dropping by as Daredevil.

It’s possible that a couple of other Marvel Television stars could likewise factor into the film as well. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians were appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder and that Rachel McAdams was in Doctor Strange 2 long before those castings became official – two fan favorite characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are in Spidey 3. Namely, Fitz and Simmons, as played by Iain de Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge (who’s been heavily rumored to be involved over the past few days), respectively.

When AoS ended with its seventh season last year, Phil Coulson and his team were shown to have scattered, with Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons retiring from S.H.I.E.L.D. to raise their younger daughter, Alya. It would be pretty easy to get them back in action, though, if the situation was serious enough. Unlike Daisy Johnson, who was last seen in space. Although, she might be returning elsewhere in the MCU.

What with WandaVision contradicting AoS in a big way, it seemed like Marvel Studios was wiping the Marvel Television productions from canon, so if Fitz and Simmons really did show up in Spidey 3, then fans would surely lose their minds. The flick is already set to tie the Spider-verse together, but could it reunify the MCU as one interconnected whole as well?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is wrapping up shooting now ahead of its scheduled release date this December 17th. So far much of what we know about the movie is unconfirmed, but even if a fraction of what we’re hearing is true, then the threequel will be a humungous fan-pleaser.