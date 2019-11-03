Spider-Woman Will Appear In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters last year, it proved that individual strength could be found in numbers; not only for Miles and his assortment of multiverse cohorts, but for the film itself – which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Now, with the confirmed arrival of Into the Spider-Verse 2 in 2022, Sony could unleash even more Spidey friends for round two. And if you don’t mind the pun, we got you covered on who might be joining Miles Morales.

Sources close to We Got This Covered have informed us that Spider-Woman – AKA Jessica Drew – will find her way onto the big screen for the upcoming film.

The reason that we have to make that distinction is because, of course, one iteration of the character was already a central part of the 2018 blockbuster: Gwen Stacy. Though she’s known across the comic book world mostly as Spider-Gwen, her web-slinging persona is one of the many Spider-Women to make it onto the paneled page.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hi-Res Stills 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jessica Drew, however, will be making her silver screen debut with Into the Spider-Verse 2, which is, given the fact that there have been several Spider-Man features since her conception in 1977, pretty crazy. And while Drew has appeared in several video games, including Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, her version of the hero hasn’t popped up in a TV series since 1980.

So far, other than the release date, this is just about all we’ve heard from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. But we’d like to know, what do you think of this news? Are you excited about a possible Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen collaboration on the big screen? Be sure to drop us a comment down in the section below and share your thoughts!