Star Trek Celebrates Reaching The Franchise’s 800th Episode

Star Trek has officially reached its 800th episode ever. Last Thursday saw Star Trek: Lower Decks air the third episode of its second season. Titled “We’ll Always have Tom Paris”, it saw the return of Robert Duncan as his Voyager character Tom Paris. Fittingly for an episode that paid homage to the universe’s past, it counts as the franchise’s 800th television installment. Trek previously reached its 800th entry overall – including the movies – earlier this year, with Discovery season 3, episode 12, “There Is A Tide…”

These 800 episodes have been spread across 10 separate series, with the bulk of them coming from the long-running The Next Generation and Voyager. To celebrate this major landmark, StarTrek.com released a special video which puts the emphasis on the many voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her fellow Starfleet ships over the decades. See it above.

If you want to know how exactly the episode count works, check out the full breakdown here:

Star Trek: The Original Series – 79 episodes

Star Trek: The Animated Series – 22 episodes

Star Trek: The Next Generation – 178 episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – 176 episodes

Star Trek: Voyager – 172 episodes

Star Trek: Enterprise – 98 episodes

Star Trek: Discovery – 42 episodes

Star Trek: Short Treks – 10 episodes

Star Trek: Picard – 10 episodes

Star Trek: Lower Decks – 13 episodes

Paramount also shared a couple of new graphics for the occasion on social media:

55 years. 800 episodes. What is your all-time favorite episode of #StarTrek? pic.twitter.com/CLKA7r23kq August 26, 2021

The timing of this milestone couldn’t be better as Star Trek is just two weeks away from celebrating its 55th anniversary. September 8th AKA Star Trek Day marks that many years since The Original Series premiered on our screens and Paramount Plus has a major event planned to commemorate the special occasion. For the second year in a row, we’re getting a livestreamed event comprising various panels featuring the cast and sneak peeks and announcements about the future of the franchise.

And the future of the franchise includes a bunch more series, such as Discovery spinoffs Strange New World and Section 31, children’s animation Prodigy and a Starfleet Academy show. DIS season 4 and Picard season 2 are also in the works right now. So it won’t be too long before the franchise hits its 900th episode – and then, eventually its 1000th.

Star Trek: Lower Decks continues its second season next Thursday on Paramount Plus. For everything you need to know about Star Trek Day, what to expect from it and how to watch it, click here.