Star Wars Actor Reportedly Being Eyed For Two-Face In The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is one major superhero movie that everyone’s excited about. It’s been promised to be a much more intimate, psychological take on the Dark Knight that shows his detective prowess in a case of epic proportions. Naturally though, for a movie with a mystery at its core, there are a lot of suspects, who are comprised in this case of multiple villains from Batman’s rogues gallery, all played by major actors.

On that note, according to the same sources that told us Mahershala Ali was being eyed for the Jim Gordon role before dropping out, and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – both of which we now know to be true – Oscar Isaac, along with Matthew McConaughey, are two stars who are being considered for the part of Harvey Dent AKA Two-Face.

Of course, the villain has already been used in The Dark Knight, the most critically acclaimed Batman movie of all-time, where Dent was in many ways the main character, getting the most comprehensive story arc where he went from being the hotshot district attorney of Gotham whom Bruce Wayne was jealous of to suffering tremendous personal loss and turning into the vengeful and maniacal Two-Face.

While it’s currently unclear who the frontrunner for the role may be, we’re told that both are on a wishlist at the studio (along with other names) and either one would certainly please fans. After all, Isaac is no stranger to the superhero genre. He played the main villain Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse and though the movie and role were both widely criticized for poor writing and execution, he’s since found better results after playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars saga and is a firm fan favorite.

Meanwhile, McConaughey has never done a superhero film before, but he’s come close in the past after he was eyed for the role that ultimately went to Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Instead, he chose to play the main villain in The Dark Tower and we all know how that worked out. Since then, though, the actor’s talked about having had meetings with DC and Marvel about being a part of their films, but not finding anything that’s suited him so far.

Only time will tell if The Batman will finally bring either of the distinguished actors into the DC cinematic universe, but as we wait to learn more, be sure to leave a comment down below letting us know who you’d like to see in the role.