Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday

“Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have.”

That’s the quote attached to Mark Hamill’s poignant tribute to the late, great Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 63rd birthday. Indeed, the Star Wars faithful has spent much of the day posting various photos and videos in honor of Fisher, who sadly passed away in December of 2016 – just one day before her mother Debbie Reynolds, no less.

The official Lucasfilm account posted a touching tribute, while Fisher’s French bulldog Gary even shared a tweet in memory of his lost mum. And now, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has joined the conversation with a tribute of his own, which includes a candid shot of Hamill and Fisher dancing.

It’s the Skywalker twins strutting their stuff, and it’s just about perfect.

"Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have."#HBD pic.twitter.com/8v6cC8n5sL — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 21, 2019

What made their on-screen bond so special is that Hamill and Fisher were good friends in real life, too, so it’s no wonder why The Last Jedi stirred up so much excitement when it reunited General Leia Organa with her long-lost brother, who had spent much of the intervening years wallowing away on Ahch-To.

And thanks to some unused footage from The Force Awakens, we know J.J. Abrams plans to carve out space for one final scene involving Fisher’s Resistance leader which, coupled with the end-credits video tribute that arrived with Episode VIII, makes for the perfect tribute to Carrie Fisher, the everlasting rebel.

Look for Fisher’s final Star Wars appearance to arrive in December with The Rise of Skywalker. It’s the ninth and final installment in Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga, and we’re just hours away from the new trailer. Set your alarms for (approximately) 8:45pm PT.