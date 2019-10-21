ESPN’s Monday Night Football can’t come soon enough.

The showpiece event between the New England Patriots and New York Jets has football fans on a knife-edge. So just imagine how Star Wars viewers feel, what with Disney and Lucasfilm all set to drop the final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

Indeed, tonight’s unveiling is mini-event in its own right, given how this will mark the final trailer for the final installment in Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga. And sure enough, the Powers That Be continue to bring the hype.

Following Saturday’s sneak peek, we now have a second teaser for you to peruse (see above), which casts light on the space battle to end all space battles. Front and center is the Millennium Falcon – as it should be, of course – leading the Resistance’s last stand against the First Order. Suddenly, Rogue One‘s mighty space battle feels like a tiny splash in a very small pond.

Pretty cool, no? It may only be 15 seconds in length, but Lucasfilm packs in just enough new content to keep us ticking over until tonight’s big reveal. As for what we can expect, well, it’s nigh on certain that the final trailer will at the very least allude to Emperor Palpatine, the franchise’s ultimate big bad who was seemingly pulling the strings behind Snoke.

Gone is the Supreme Leader of The Last Jedi (and The Force Awakens) and in his place is Kylo Ren, the prince of darkness, who has resorted to sporting his Vader-esque helmet. And that mystery Force connection that binds him to Rey? It’ll be explored, too. All we need now is a little more patience. Just for a few more hours…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker launches into theaters on December 20th.