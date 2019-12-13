To say that The Last Jedi split Star Wars fans right down the middle would be a massive understatement.

However, there was a lot to like about the film and one of the most intriguing plot points to emerge from it was without a doubt the strange connection between Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley’s Rey, one made possible by the Force. Of course, Kylo and Rey – or ‘Reylo’, to be specific – had already crossed paths in The Force Awakens, when the Sequel Trilogy big bad removed his Vader-esque mask for the first time. Coincidence? Unlikely.

As The Last Jedi showed us, Ren often displays a sense of vulnerability in the presence of Rey, and it seems their relationship will be explored a bit more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters next week. In fact, if what we’re hearing pans out, Reylo fans are going to be in for quite the treat (spoilers to follow).

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Leia will become Rey’s new trainer in the movie and that the Emperor and Rey have a “special connection,” both of which have since been confirmed – Rise will see Kylo and Rey share a kiss. Or at least, they did in a cut of the film that was screened not too long ago. It’s of course entirely possible that things could’ve changed between then and release, but our sources say they don’t see any reason why it would be removed and fully expect it to still be there.

From what we’re told, it comes right before Kylo is killed by Palpatine and also involves Ren giving Rey some of his Force power to help her defeat the Emperor. And while we don’t have any further details aside from that, this moment should definitely please Reylo fans who’ve been shipping the couple for years now. Of course, it’s a shame that Adam Driver’s baddie has to die right after this, but at least folks will get to see it happen when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker touches down on December 20th.