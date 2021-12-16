Stellan Skarsgård teases the many faces of his ‘Andor’ character

Andor is the dark horse in Lucasfilm’s Disney Plus lineup. Rogue One is now five years old and while Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was liked at the time, I’ve never heard much demand to see his further adventures. That might actually be to the show’s benefit, though, as I doubt Lucasfilm would have greenlit it unless they were pitched an absolute killer premise.

Principal photography has now wrapped in the U.K. and the 12-episode debut season is expected to air between July and September 2022. We still don’t know much about the plot, though as Andor dies at the end of Rogue One, it’s obviously going to be a prequel and should feature all manner of morally questionable interstellar espionage.

One key figure in this will be Stellan Skarsgård’s character, whose identity hasn’t been confirmed. Skarsgård is tight-lipped on the details, though in an interview with Screen Rant, he praised the script:

The writing is really good. It’s the same writer that did Rogue One. And also to work with Diego Luna, who’s an old friend. So I was excited by that. And then my character is… Well, you’ll see. It’s fun to play because he has a lot of different faces to show.

Exactly what that means is anyone’s guess, but I reckon he’ll be a duplicitous underworld type with split allegiances to the Empire and Rebellion. Alongside him, we’re also getting more of Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma and there’ll certainly be a few more surprises in store.

Let’s hope we get a trailer soon that sheds more light on what’s coming next year. Next up on the Lucasfilm slate is The Book of Boba Fett on Dec. 29, which will run until February. Expect the Disney marketing machine to stay focused on that until then, though I’m betting as that show wraps up, we’ll get our first look at Andor.