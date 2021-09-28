Diego Luna Teases Familiar Star Wars Faces In Andor

So far, all of the live-action Star Wars shows for Disney Plus have either teased or outright introduced at least a couple of fan favorite characters from the rich history of the franchise. The Mandalorian‘s second season quadrupled down by bringing Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker into the mix in, resulting in a veritable bonanza of nostalgia and fan service.

The Book of Boba Fett will no doubt continue that theme, and Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi was the marquee addition to Ewan McGregor’s solo series, so we can surely expect the same again from Rogue One prequel series Andor. In a new interview with Deadline, star Diego Luna teased some established faces, on top of admitting that he’s relieved he won’t accidentally spoil the ending.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen Rogue One already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Gallery 1 of 77

Click to skip























































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma have already been confirmed for the ensemble, while set photos revealed Duncan Pow would be back as Ruescott Melshi, although the latter is hardly a game-changer when he only very briefly factored into Rogue One as a military sergeant during the Battle of Scarif.

The Mandalorian managed to keep Hamill’s cameo under wraps until the Season 2 finale aired, so there’s no reason why Andor wouldn’t be holding a couple of aces up its sleeve. Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic and Dawson’s Snips have both been rumored, with Felicity Jones recently hinting that she’s not averse to the idea of a Star Wars return, but it’s all just guesswork at this point given that we don’t even know when the show premieres on streaming yet.