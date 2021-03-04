Ahsoka Tano Reportedly Confirmed For Another Star Wars Show

From the second Rosario Dawson was confirmed as Ahsoka Tano, bringing the longtime fan favorite character into live-action for the first time, it was inevitable that she’d become an integral part of Disney Plus’ rapidly expanding small screen Star Wars universe.

While she may have only appeared in one episode of The Mandalorian, which in itself was a hugely effective combination of introducing Snips to causal viewers unfamiliar with the animated canon, unabashed fan service and a backdoor pilot to her own solo series, we know that at least a handful of the in-development shows are going to be connected.

The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka all exist in the same timeline, and there’ve been rumors that all four will eventually culminate in an epic Marvel Cinematic Universe-style crossover. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and Lando could all conceivably interact with each other as well.

For example, if Donald Glover were to return in the latter, then that places all three largely in the time period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, while The Clone Wars already established Ahsoka as a major part of the mythology between Episodes III and IV. And now, following on from yesterday’s news that Ewan McGregor’s Jedi could show up in Andor, Kessel Run Transmissions host Corey Van Dyke has teased Dawson’s appearance as well, as you can see below.

Kenobi won’t be the only Force sensitive character appearing in Andor. Someone has a contract for multiple projects as well. #Fulcrum pic.twitter.com/H42ow1AlXw — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) March 3, 2021

While a GIF is hardly a confirmation that Ahsoka Tano will indeed re-enter the fray in Andor, all of the narrative pieces fit pretty neatly into place, and we all know full well that Lucasfilm loves nothing more these days than hammering home the point that everything is connected in Star Wars.