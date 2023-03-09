‘The Flash’ star becomes the latest superhero stalwart left completely bemused by the concept of the multiverse

The multiverse has become the superhero genre’s hottest new plaything, and while DC hasn’t quite gone all-in to the same extent as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Flash will looking to blow its rival’s recent polarizing output clean out of the water and into the stratosphere when it finally comes to theater this summer.

It’s been a long time coming, with Ezra Miller’s solo debut as the Scarlet Speedster first being announced all the way back in October of 2014, but if we take the first wave of reactions – as well as a ringing endorsement from studio co-CEO James Gunn at face value – then it’ll prove to be worth the wait and then some.

SnyderVerse supporters may remain in a constant state of mourning after their hopes and dreams keep getting dashed, but they’ll be thrilled to see Michael Shannon back on their screens as the fearsome General Zod. The actor’s comeback a full decade after Man of Steel is a tantalizing prospect, but the Academy Award-nominated actor became the latest veteran of the comic book sandbox to admit that he was left confused by the multiversal shenanigans, as he revealed to Looper.

Image via Warner Bros.

“I was a little confused. As memory serves me, I think I died in Man of Steel. Are they sure they got the right guy? But then they explained to me the whole multiverse phenomenon, which… I was a little behind the times on that. I can’t say that I’m a huge consumer of this genre of films — not that I have anything against them. If I’m going to watch a movie, the odds are it’s not going to be one of those, but I sure love making them.”

Shannon isn’t the first name to voice their confusion at the concept of alternate realities and branching timelines, and he almost certainly won’t be the last, but his lack of knowledge when it comes to all things multiversal will easily be forgiven should The Flash live up to the hype.