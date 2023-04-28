‘The Hunger Games’ fandom urged not to thirst over Coriolanus Snow for one very important reason

The Hunger Games prequel — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — is bound to make a lot of people rethink their opinion of the diabolical president of Panem we got to know as Coriolanus Snow in the original trilogy. Especially with an actor as handsome as Billy the Kid‘s Tom Blyth bringing him to life on the big screen.

With the official trailer for the film finally giving us all a better look at 18-year-old “Coryo,” as his friends and family like to call him, the fandom is urging viewers to remember all the atrocities the character carries out years into the future, especially regarding one fan-favorite tribute.

this is the man that killed finnick everyone get your heads straight https://t.co/M2N0PoitRh — jo (@sixofsongbirds) April 28, 2023

The fact is that Suzanne Collins does a great job of crafting Snow’s character in her 2020 title, which is now being adapted into film form by much of the same team that worked on the Jennifer Lawrence-led Hunger Games films. It’s hard not to sympathize with or at the very least be intrigued by Coriolanus in the book.

A lot of the ruthless traits that he displays as an old man in the first trilogy are present in specks at first and start building up as the story progresses, but this origin story for the president we all hated, also reveals sides to him that will make readers feel torn. Particularly, the relationship between Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, played by West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler in the upcoming motion picture.

In short… The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes‘ version of Snow and Tom Blyth’s casting has us all feeling like this.

The movie, directed by Catching Fire and Mockingjay‘s Francis Lawrence and penned by Catching Fire‘s Michael Arndt along with Michael Lesslie, hits theaters Nov. 17 2023.