The new trailer for Black Adam features members of the Justice League and Harley Quinn, much to the surprise of many fans.

Lead star Dwayne Johnson posted the video on Twitter, noting that Black Adam existed before the world of heroes and villains, and the trailer reiterated that fact. It starts with a close-up of Batman’s Batarang from the theatrical cut of Justice League, Lois Lane’s hand on Superman’s chest from Man of Steel, Aquaman in his superhero suit holding his trident from his movie, and Harley Quinn walking away from the Ace Chemicals Plant explosion from Birds of Prey.

Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam⚡️ruled it all.



A god with zero mercy and power born from rage.



The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide…



ONE MONTH FROM TODAY.



OCTOBER 21 🌎@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @WBPictures #JSA#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/3X1b0EVYH0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 21, 2022

The trailer then shows Black Adam’s arrival in the modern era as the narration mentions that he was once the power that “ruled it all.” Armed men approach Black Adam, then all hell breaks loose as he unleashes his super-strength and lightning-based powers on those who stand in his way. He calls his powers a curse and not a gift that was born out of rage.

It’s not yet known if the Justice League will actually appear in the film, but it’s pretty clear that both fans and Johnson himself want an eventual meeting. He’s been hyping up how the DCU hierarchy will change and that would have to involve the likes Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman. Many people are hoping for a cameo with Henry Cavill as Superman as the premiere hero in the DCU.

The superhero team that will be featured in Black Adam is the Justice Society of America, consisting of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintess Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. They’ve been assigned by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to stop Black Adam’s rampage in Kahndaq, and it will not be easy.

At the end of the trailer, Doctor Fate tells Black Adam that he has two choices, he can be the destroyer of this world or its savior. People will have to wait until October 21 to find out which side he lands on when Black Adam hits theaters.