‘The Kang Dynasty’ taking shape has fans debating who should tackle ‘Secret Wars’

Even though the two epic Marvel Cinematic Universe installments are releasing only six months apart in May and November of 2025, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty appears to be moving a lot faster through development than immediate successor Secret Wars.

It’s been almost two months since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was revealed as the man stepping behind the camera to reunite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, while just yesterday it was announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness would be penning the script.

As far as we’ve been made aware in an official capacity, Secret Wars doesn’t have either a director or a writer, but the significant movement on The Kang Dynasty has spurred the fandom into action, with Redditors debating who should be calling the shots on the project.

The top-voted comment at the time of writing names Joe and Anthony Russo, so clearly folks haven’t been paying attention given that Kevin Feige confirmed the Infinity War and Endgame directors would not be tackling the film, which sounds a little cruel in practice seeing as it’s always been their dream project.

The Kang Dynasty hired from within, so on that basis Black Panther architect Ryan Coogler is getting a lot of love and support, but the same can’t exactly be said for Taika Waititi. Jon Favreau, James Gunn, and Chloe Zao are also mentioned, but there’s still a lot of folks keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes Marvel will take a huge gamble and hand the reins to Everything Everywhere All at Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.