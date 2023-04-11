‘The Marvels’ trailer may have spoiled who’s replacing a major ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels are the next two Marvel Studios movies on the docket, and while they are both cosmic comic book films, we’re not expecting any close ties between the two. After all, James Gunn has admitted he had no idea what the studio had planned for the Multiverse Saga when he made his threequel. Having said all that, the freshly arrived first-look trailer for the Brie Larson vehicle may just confirm the fate of a major character from the Guardians-verse.

While The Marvels may not directly connect with Vol. 3, Captain Marvel already had close ties to 2014’s Guardians movie thanks to the return of both Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou). Ronan was, of course, the main villain of Star-Lord and his team’s first cinematic outing and was destroyed by the Power Stone when he was defeated on Xandar. Now, all these years later, it looks like we finally know who replaced him as the leader of the Accusers.

Thanks to some nifty close analysis of The Marvels trailer, it appears that Zawe Ashton’s mysterious villain — who is believed to be a gender-flipped version of comic book character Dar-Benn — has taken over Ronan’s seat of power. As Twitter user @misc_convos pointed out, the weapon she is wielding in the trailer — properly known as a Cosmi-Rod — is the same as Ronan’s and a Kree wearing traditional Accuser armor is at her side.

Looks like Zawe Ashton’s character has taken up Ronan the Accuser’s post at the head of a Kree army. The Cosmi-Rod she’s holding is very reminiscent of his in both GotG and Captain Marvel. The Kree soldier behind her is sporting similar armor to Ronan’s as well. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/Om39hyIqJf — anna | mourning L to the OG (@misc_convos) April 11, 2023

Given that another theory has it that Dar-Benn possesses the twin of the bangle that gave Kamala Khan her powers, it might not be a mystery how she came to rise to her lofty position. Knowing how dangerous Ronan was with a Power Stone, his replacement having access to Clandestine energy powers could make her an extremely formidable opponent for Carol Danvers and her allies.

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets here on May 5, The Marvels eventually arrives on Nov. 10.