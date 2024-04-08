Like clockwork, the toxic denizens of the online sphere have once again lashed out at something they disagree with. This time, the mere whisper of a casting decision for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Tangled was enough to set bigots’ teeth on edge.

People think they’ve identified who Disney plans to place in the lead role, and — despite a distinct lack of confirmation from the House of Mouse itself —— they’re taking the chatter and running with it. As a result, a mixture of excitement (from normal people who place talent over skin color) and outrage (from jerks with nothing better to do) is coloring casting announcements around the film.

Do we know who’s starring in Disney’s live-action Rapunzel?

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

It’s all gossip at this point, but online sleuths and rumormongers think they’ve pinned down the stars set to portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Disney’s live-action Tangled. Early rumors — and I cannot emphasize the rumor part enough — claim that Mean Girls star Avantika Vandanapu will step into the title role, with School Spirits‘ Milo Manheim at her side.

Avantika, who’s known mononymously by her first name, is best known in the U.S. for her portrayal of Karen Shetty in the 2024 musical remake of Mean Girls. She was in plenty of projects ahead of the release, but many of them have yet to reach popularity in the U.S. Avid Disney Channel fans will know Manheim ⏤ whose mother is no stranger to the screen ⏤ from the Zombies series, Prom Pact, and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and if you caught 2023’s Thanksgiving, that may also be why his name sounds familiar.

There is absolutely no confirmation, from Disney or any other source of worth, that Avantika is set to play Rapunzel or Manheim Flynn Rider. It’s nothing but online chatter, blown way out of proportion by counterfeit outrage. Once a real casting decision is announced and we’ll confidently be able to say who managed to secure the roll — one Avantika would thrive in, by the way — this article will be updated to reflect that. Until then, don’t trust what you read on social media.