The ‘She-Hulk’ finale offers an instant cheat code for the Avengers to defeat Kang

Long before Tatiana Maslany was cast in the title role, and prior to the Disney Plus series even being officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a leaked casting call revealed that the long-term plan was for Jennifer Walters to eventually become a member of the Avengers.

While that’s to be expected given that every marquee hero fights side-by-side with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at one stage or another, the final episode of the half-hour legal comedy offered up a canon-breaking cheat code that would technically ensure that the all-star superhero squad could handily defeat the impending multiversal terror that is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

It might be entirely tongue-in-cheek and in no way applicable to the mythology outside of the show itself, but a curious tweet pointing out a potential flaw in Kang’s masterplan has gone massively viral – and you can pretty much guess how heated the debate is going in the comments and replies.

When Kang decimates the Avengers, technically speaking #SheHulk can just hop of out the screen, head to Marvel Studios, fight off the writers and change the storyline to save them. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 15, 2022

'Ant-Man And The Wasp' leaked image teases Kang's MCU design 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Introducing a self-aware, fourth wall-breaking hero into the rigid formula of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars creates a lot of questions that will cause headaches if you think about it too hard. If Jennifer Walters is capable of clambering out of MCU continuity to track down the creative team responsible for her solo project, then does that mean she can do it anywhere and everywhere?

Will the rest of the Avengers be aware that she can talk directly to the camera as Bruce Banner appeared to be? If she does, how does that affect the level of immersion that comes with the hotly-anticipated follow-up to Endgame? Like we said, it’s probably best to just go with the flow.