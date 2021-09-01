The SnyderVerse Could Reportedly Be Restored, But With A Major Twist

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything regarding the potential resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse, which may have everything to do with the fact that both parties involved in the first stage of the DCEU are incredibly busy with a number of projects at opposite ends of Hollywood.

Hot on the heels of The Suicide Squad‘s release, DC Films now have Batgirl, Black Canary and Blue Beetle in the works for HBO Max, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam have wrapped, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in the midst of production and Wonder Woman 3 was fast-tracked into development late last year.

Meanwhile, Snyder is swamped over at Netflix with an Army of the Dead sequel, prequel Army of Thieves, companion series Lost Vegas, refitted Star Wars spinoff Rebel Moon and animated show Twilight of the Gods all on the docket. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that the SnyderVerse could potentially return in animated form.

Jay Oliva, who’s worked with Snyder as a storyboard artist on Man of Steel, 300: Rise of an Empire, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Army of the Dead, has reportedly spoken to Warner Bros. about the possibility of animated sequel stories set in SnyderVerse. Oliva is also attached to direct Lost Vegas and Twilight of the Gods, while he’s got extensive experience in the DC Animated Universe dating back over a decade, so he could end up being the bridge between the filmmaker and his former employers.