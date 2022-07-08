Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

After the Asgardian Avenger found himself a single god in Thor: Ragnarok and the last two Avengers films, Thor: Love and Thunder puts the spotlight on the hero’s romantic life once again as his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster returns, this time as the Mighty Thor herself. Ever since Natalie Portman’s comeback was confirmed, fans have had many questions about what this means for Thor’s future in the MCU. Well, with Love and Thunder finally out in theaters, we have the answers — and they’re not what we expected.

Spoilers incoming!

Generally, people assumed that either Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson was going to pass the mantle over to Jane or else they were going to continue on as Thor together. As it happens, however, Jane passes away at the end of the movie, leaving the former king of Asgard as the one sole Thor again. And while he’s in mourning for Jane, Thor’s whole character in the movie is about him understanding the importance of opening yourself up to love even in the wake of grief, so it’s possible he’ll get another love interest in the future.

But if a new romance is on the cards for Thor as his surprisingly long-lasting MCU journey continues, who might it be with? Let’s take a look at some characters he could feasibly hook up with, as based on his MCU friendships and dalliances in the comics.

Sif

via Marvel Studios

The obvious answer for Thor’s next love interest is his mythological wife, Sif. Despite the legendary connection between the two characters, however, the MCU has only ever depicted Thor and Sif as good friends and battlemates. That said, the pair have a long and complicated romantic history in the comics to borrow from if Marvel was interested in exploring a Thor/Sif pairing, now that Jaimie Alexander is finally back on board the franchise after an extended absence.

Valkyrie

Image via Marvel Studios

When Tessa Thompson boarded Ragnarok as its female lead in place of Natalie Portman, we all assumed Valkyrie would become Thor’s new love interest, particularly as they have a thing in the comics. As it happened, that movie played down any romantic frisson between the duo and, since then, Valkyrie’s become something of a LGBTQIA+ icon for fans. Folks are desperate for Val to get a girlfriend, then, but her becoming involved with Thor instead doesn’t seem out of the realms of possibility.

Captain Marvel

via Marvel Studios

These days, shipping Captain Marvel and Valkyrie might be all the rage, with real-life pals Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson only fanning the flames at every opportunity they can. Back when the first Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped in 2019, however, it teased a charged meeting between Thor and Carol Danvers, which caused fans to briefly entertain the idea of those two dating instead. The fandom’s moved on since then, but a “Tharol” romance might still be worth exploring. If only as a stopgap on the road to “Carolkyrie.”

Enchantress

via Marvel Comics

Thor’s biggest love interest who has yet to be introduced in the MCU is Amora the Enchantress. While Loki‘s Sylvie was a loose adaptation of the second Enchantress, Sylvie Lushton, the original has yet to appear in live-action. In the comics, Amora and Thor’s trysts are typically non-consensual as the femme fatale uses her magical mind-controlling abilities on the god in order to ensnare him. However, there are a couple of universes and alternate timelines out there in which they got together properly, ruled Asgard together and sired children.

She-Hulk

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor has had many other more casual girlfriends across his comics history, including Dr. Shawna Lynde and even Enchantress’ sister Lorelei. The one that would be most interesting to recreate in the MCU, though, is She-Hulk. In 2018, the duo were both part of the Avengers team battling the Dark Celestials and this led them to develop an unlikely “workplace” romance. Thor and Jennifer Walters could’ve been Marvel’s next big power couple but sadly their relationship quickly fizzled out. But now that Tatiana Maslany is entering the fray as Jen, maybe the “Thulkie” love story we never knew we needed could become a reality.