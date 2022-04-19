‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans crossing their fingers for Beta Ray Bill

Ever since an Easter Egg was placed in the background of Ragnarok, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been hoping that Taika Waititi would finally take the plunge and introduce Beta Ray Bill to the masses in Thor: Love and Thunder.

We know that the filmmaker loves strange, offbeat, and eccentric bursts of comedy, something that’s defined his entire career up to this point, and things in the world of Marvel don’t get much odder than cult hero Bill. Yesterday’s teaser trailer was thin on the ground when it came to major reveals, though, bar the obvious exception of Natalie Portman looking every inch the badass as Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor.

There’s plenty more to come from Love and Thunder as the marketing campaign progresses, that’s for sure, but as you can see from the reactions below, there’s a huge groundswell of support behind Beta Ray Bill ultimately being unleashed as one of the blockbuster’s secret weapons.

Sif and beta ray bill are gonna be the next mcu it couple just wait and see!! pic.twitter.com/eoS3Pf1HPF — Eva-bald dex hater (@Hellhasaminibar) April 18, 2022

We need Beta Ray Bill in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/QoL1MZXQ98 — Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) April 18, 2022

Me convincing myself that Beta Ray Bill is going to be in Thor: Love and Thunder, despite there being zero hints that he's there pic.twitter.com/YNf2tB6NUO — oof (@Mythosaur2) April 18, 2022

Honestly the one thing I’m hoping for in the new Thor is even just a hint at Beta Ray Bill. Please 🥲 — Grimace Wayne (@GrimaceWayne) April 18, 2022

I really hope it’s BETA RAY BILL standing next to Thor in the #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/6giWy7v1dk — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 18, 2022

Be really cool if they added Beta Ray Bill in this movie pic.twitter.com/HzUdlII8B7 — Tyler (@Tyler42283810) April 18, 2022

With Chris Hemsworth’s title hero, the rest of the returning ensemble from Ragnarok, Portman’s long-awaited comeback, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team, the introduction of Russell Crowe’s Zeus and the Olympians, Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and many more, there’s going to be a serious battle for screentime in the next Asgardian epic.

However, we’ve been teased with Beta Ray Bill for long enough, and there’s no better opportunity to give the people what they want than this summer, when Thor: Love and Thunder explodes into theaters to deliver another candy-colored blast of cosmic insanity.