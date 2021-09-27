Thor: The Dark World Director Wants His Own Snyder Cut

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans appear to be torn on the merits of Thor: The Dark World, or maybe they’re not. Chris Hemsworth’s solo sequel was trending last month as Twitter claimed that the movie isn’t as bad as a reputation for being the franchise’s lowest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes would suggest.

Just 24 hours later and it was trending again, this time as social media sought to determine whether it was worse than Captain Marvel. Regardless of your opinion, we know that it was one of the most heavily-compromised MCU blockbusters to date, with director Alan Taylor freely admitting that the version of The Dark World that hit theaters wasn’t the project he signed on to deliver.

In a new interview with Inverse, the filmmaker even revealed that he’d love to give The Dark World the Snyder Cut treatment, and re-edit the film to let audiences see it in new light.

“For me, the process was not fun. I focused all my attention on making a certain movie. And then in the editing process, decisions were made to change it a lot. He’s got an empire he’s running and things have to be changed to fit into other things. My regret was that the movie that got released was changed quite a bit in a way that I couldn’t shape really. I mean, I shot all the material that we put in the movie, but we set out to make one movie, and then major plot points were reversed in post. It’s not the ideal way to work. I was cheering for Zack Snyder when he was doing that and thinking, Will he pull this off? This is amazing … I think every director was kind of rooting for that. I would love to, I mean to. Can you imagine that? They give me however many millions of dollars they gave him to go back in. Yeah, I don’t think I’m going to get that phone call.”

You have to admire his enthusiasm, but Taylor is right in saying it probably isn’t going to happen. The MCU isn’t a series known for looking backwards outside of its own world-building, so Kevin Feige or Disney Plus almost certainly have no interest in spending even more money on Thor: The Dark World, which a lot of people don’t particularly care for the way it is.