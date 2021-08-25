Tobey Maguire Was Reportedly Edited Out Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

2021 has been fairly light on blockbusters compared to most years due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, but it was always going to be the case that the long-awaited first trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home would generate more discourse, discussion and debate than any other big budget offering.

The footage looks suitably epic, and while it didn’t reveal a great deal, it’s still been enough to spawn a thousand fan theories. Why is Doctor Strange acting so… well, strange? Was that James Franco’s voice? Does that claw belong to Rhys Ifans’ Lizard? That gigantic pile of sand coming so soon after a shot of a lightning blast seems awfully familiar, and on it goes.

Everyone’s expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up and lend a hand to Tom Holland’s web-slinger, and Sony were never going to give the whole game away with the first promo, so it could be a while before we see the former Spideys in the flesh. Most folks assumed that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was talking to Maguire when he showed up at the end and said “Hello Peter”, which tipster Mikey Sutton claims to be the case.

Sutton goes on to say that Garfield will be revealed in the second trailer, with the third and final teaser dropping Maguire into everyone’s lap and finishing on the money shot of three Peter Parkers battling against a multiversal Sinister Six. We’re all going to look and feel very stupid if neither of them are in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the chances of that happening grow slimmer by the day.