Holland, Garfield And Maguire Reportedly In Talks For Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sequels

Tom Holland’s contract to play Spider-Man, which expires after the release of threequel No Way Home in December, is unique in that it ties him to two separate studios. When the actor first inked his six-picture deal, he locked himself down to three solo movies along with a trio of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers, and there must have been an awful lot of red tape to wade through in order to hammer out the specifics.

Meanwhile, everyone’s expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in No Way Home, but unless Kevin Feige has plans for them to appear in other MCU entries, which has obviously been rumored on countless occasions already, the duo will have probably signed with Sony given that they control the rights to live-action and animated Spider-Man features.

Of course, it was revealed a while back that there were tentative plans in place to have all three big screen Spideys show up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but that didn’t end up happening. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before he showed up in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that Holland, Maguire and Garfield are in talks to appear in the animated franchise.

According to our intel, the buzz surrounding the fact that it almost came to fruition the first time around has given Sony the impetus to make it a reality this time, although it’s not clear if it’ll be as soon as next year’s Into the Spider-Verse sequel or the film after that. It’s definitely something that’s being talked about behind the scenes, though, so we can more than likely expect it to happen at some point down the road.