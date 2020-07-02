The 10 Most Watched Movies On Netflix In June Revealed

As the current pandemic takes yet another boring turn, so far as self-isolation at home is concerned, Netflix is continuing to add a ton of new content on an almost daily basis.

Now that distancing laws have effectively brought our social lives to a halt, binging through the content found on streaming platforms seems like an inevitable form of entertainment to turn to these days. As such, Netflix has repeatedly come out on top and vanquished the competition with its rich library of TV shows and movies. As if that weren’t enough, the company continues to provide and meet the demand of its stupendous userbase with tons of new titles. But which ones are the most popular?

Well, this list of the most-watched movies on Netflix in June combines the “what’s popular” metric on the platform with its daily top 10 films to determine which titles have managed to continue their streak of being in the spotlight for a month. Among them, older animated features continue to do well, which presumably indicates that parents are playing them for their kids since they’re at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Interestingly, though, the number one spot belongs to 365 Dni, the Polish erotic film which has garnered a lot of attention and controversy recently for its explicit sexual content and themes that resonate with another cultural phenomenon, Fifty Shades of Grey. Apparently, the movie has managed to remain in the top 10 list every day ever since debuting on June 6th.

2009’s acclaimed Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs comes in second on the list, which reaffirms our previous proposition, while 2011’s historical-drama The Help, starring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Stone, takes the third spot. As for the remaining titles, here’s a list based on their scores:

4. The Nut Job (2014)

5. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

6. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

7. Feel the Beat (2020)

8. Clueless (1995)

9. Lost Bullet (2020)

10. Uncut Gems (2019)

Tell us, have you had the opportunity to check out any of these titles on Netflix yet? And if so, what are your thoughts? As usual, sound off in the comments section down below.