Twitter roasts Gal Gadot for claiming her Cleopatra will be ‘sexy’ and ‘smart’

Remember when everybody liked Gal Gadot off the back of the success of Wonder Woman? Well, 2021 really did a number on the DCEU star’s reputation as a series of controversies of varying levels of seriousness, turned the Israeli actress into something of a social media punching bag. Now, Gadot is trending on Twitter yet again as her comments about her upcoming Cleopatra movie are being torn to shreds.

With this new take on the life of the ancient Egyptian queen gaining steam, Gadot has promised that her portrayal of Cleo will be “sexy” and “smart”, a choice of words that’s resulted in the star getting roasted. Given that Cleopatra is widely depicted in popular culture as being beautiful and cunning, Gadot seems to be suggesting that her movie will offer… pretty much exactly what we’ve already seen in every other biopic about her.

Where’s the love for an ugly, idiotic Cleopatra?

Wow, so a major turnaround from the usual historical representation of Cleopatra as an ugly idiot? https://t.co/wr2LNkzPMW — JackEason (@realJackEason) January 4, 2022

Famously ugly idiot Cleopatra https://t.co/PuwiL3jkUq — Seán (@candon_sean) January 4, 2022

Throwing my “ugly” and “dumb” Cleopatra screenplay in the trash https://t.co/CKX9D2rWId — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) January 4, 2022

Folks can’t wait for this bold, revisionist take.

I love it when filmmakers take risks https://t.co/z4k5fVNU2r — Katherine Augustine 🍐 (@kebayf) January 5, 2022

History buffs would genuinely be interested in seeing a less-conventionally attractive Cleopatra portrayed on screen as, despite her reputation, much evidence suggests her reputation for legendary beauty is false.

we need an ugly cleopatra https://t.co/Dsh8fGcotO — annabelle (@maplezyrup17) January 5, 2022

We could actually do with a deconstruction of the Cleopatra legend, but it looks like this one won’t be it.

the real cleopatra wasn’t actually very attractive. the roman empire spun her as a femme fatale who used sex appeal to seduce+manipulate their rulers bc that was a better story than a woman just being smart enough to be a better ruler than the roman men. just saying. https://t.co/BTh4kEe9Lj — ines is still tired in 2022 🌳 (@limescrimes) January 4, 2022

Other people just don’t want Gal Gadot in the film, period. Whether due to claims of cultural appropriation (the real Cleo was Macedonian) or due to personal dislike.

gal gadot is playing cleopatra? worst thing that has ever happened to cleopatra im afraid https://t.co/SxEXxaRZOG — uma (@umawrnkl) January 5, 2022

Some are simply recommending folks check out the definitive Cleopatra movie, starring Elizabeth Taylor, which is on Disney Plus in many territories.

Cleopatra (1963) is on Disney+ at no extra cost for subscribers; it’s 3hrs & 53minutes long AND on top of that



THERE IS NO GAL GADOT TO BE SEEN !! pic.twitter.com/czCta7MOew — Diana. (@HailMother) January 4, 2022

Cleopatra was supposed to reunite Gadot with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Kari Skogland recently stepped in to replace her. Instead, the duo will next work together on Wonder Woman 3, which is currently being scripted. Gal Gadot will soon be seen in the long-delayed murder mystery flick Death on the Nile, opening Feb. 11.