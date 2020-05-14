Vanessa Reportedly Won’t Be In Deadpool 3, But Will Return For Deadpool 4

Virtually every major superhero with their own franchise requires a studio-mandated love interest, and that even includes the fourth wall-breaking and self-aware Deadpool. Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa filled that role in the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo outings, and while she was seemingly killed off in the first act of Deadpool 2, the mid-credits sequence showed that he had used Cable’s time travel device to save her life, with the third installment initially set to pick up their story after they had decided to start a family.

Obviously, with the character now under new management at Marvel Studios, huge question marks surround whether or not Kevin Feige plans to bring back anyone from the previous movies other than Ryan Reynolds now that Wade Wilson is part of an entirely different cinematic universe. The studio has yet to comment on that, but we’ve heard this week that while Vanessa won’t be a part of the in-development Deadpool 3, Baccarin is still being considered for a role in the proposed fourth entry once the title hero has been fully established as part of the MCU.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Now You See Me 3 is in development, a new Scream movie is in the works and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, all of which turned out to be correct – Marvel don’t want to fill their first Deadpool movie with supporting players from the previous two right away, which is why they’re holding off on bringing Vanessa back until Deadpool 4. Originally, they were thinking of just giving her a reduced role in the threequel, but now we’re hearing that she’ll be left out of the film entirely. And while things can always change, this seems to be the current plan.

As we recently reported, the idea is for the title hero to be the only person who knows that he’s part of a reboot under a different studio, and Marvel don’t want to include too many characters from the Fox era until he’s fully established in their universe, as he’ll have to re-meet everyone again (meaning Vanessa won’t remember him when she sees him next). However, the door will still be left open for Baccarin to reprise her role in a potential fourth movie, once Deadpool 3 has put the pieces in place for how someone like Wade Wilson can fit into the existing mythology of the MCU.