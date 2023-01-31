Vin Diesel teases the highly anticipated ‘Fast X’ trailer release date

Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, hits theaters later this year on May 19, 2023. And on Tuesday, Vin Diesel dropped some major info for fans who are clamoring for updates.

Just days after sharing a behind-the-scenes teaser image with franchise newcomer Jason Momoa, Diesel shared the film’s official poster on Twitter, with news that the trailer will be arriving right around the corner — just in time for Valentine’s Day, even!

“We’re almost there … We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming,” the 55-year-old tweeted. “The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event will celebrate the launch of Fast X in Los Angeles on Thurs, Feb 9th. The Fast X trailer will debut worldwide the following day, at 8 a.m. Pacific on Feb. 10.”

The accompanying poster features an image of Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto holding a crucifix necklace in his hand with his eyes closed and head down against a dark background.

It’s unclear what the fan event will involve, but details will likely be revealed soon.

In addition to Momoa, Fast X will also be seeing Brie Larson and Rita Moreno getting behind the wheel for the first time, so to speak. Returning stars include John Cena, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, and Charlize Theron, as the cast seems to grow exponentially with each subsequent installment and enemies become “family” and so on.

One name that is extremely unlikely to return to the franchise, however, is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has said in no uncertain terms that he’s not interested in working with Diesel again following a years-long feud. Fast & Furious may be able to drive a car straight into space, but what would be truly remarkable is if it can repair the relationship between Diesel and Rock.

Perhaps by the time the time the 20th sequel rolls around, time will have healed all wounds!