‘WandaVision’ star Kathryn Hahn gives update on ‘Knives Out 2’

After the excellent but highly controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi, large swathes of the internet were openly wishing the very worst for director Rian Johnson. Sadly for the haters, he followed up his trip to a galaxy far, far away with Knives Out. This sly whodunit was a critical hit and a box office smash, resulting in Netflix purchasing the franchise for more than $450 million, the biggest film purchase in the industry’s history.

Earlier this month, we got our first look at Knives Out 2, which appears to be at least partially set on board a luxury yacht. Now, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn has given her take on making the movie. Speaking with EW, she said:

“It took me back to my roots because it really did feel like an old school ensemble. It really felt a lot like my class at Yale. I had the same kind of fond feelings of love and tenderness towards everybody.”

Hahn is just part of a seriously impressive cast, including Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and, of course, Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out 2 is expected to land on Netflix later this year, though plans are already afoot for Knives Out 3 to follow soon after. Whether Netflix will see a return on their $450m investment anytime soon remains to be seen, but their bean counters are some of the best in the business, so I’m sure confidence is high.

In the meantime, Hahn’s career is taking off. Her performance as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision is considered one of the highlights of the show, so much so that Marvel Studios quickly greenlit spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness to focus on the character. That’s probably still some way off in the future yet, but with Marvel increasingly focusing on the supernatural in Moon Knight and Blade, Hahn’s character is well-placed to be a key part of future magical storylines.

Knives Out 2 will release on Netflix later this year.