Warner Bros. Has Big Plans For Zatanna In The DCEU

A major area of the DC universe that the DCEU has only dipped into so far is the supernatural, but it sounds like Warner Bros. is hoping to dive deep into that side of things in the future. We’ve previously shared the studio’s big plans for John Constantine, and now we’re hearing that WB has eyes on making Zatanna a significant player in the franchise, too.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that The CW was planning an Arrow spinoff – say that Zatanna is expected to show up in no less than three movies that are currently in development. As per Deadline’s report last November, a solo movie for the sorceress is in the works and what’s more, we’re hearing that the long-gestating Justice League Dark team-up film isn’t dead yet and WB still wants to get it off the ground. Finally, there’s apparently a House of Mystery movie coming, too.

Constantine will also feature in the latter two, which isn’t terribly surprising. Especially when it comes to JLD, as he’s on the roster in the comics and has been attached to the movie version under both Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman, just as Zatanna has been. House of Mystery, meanwhile, is the name of a classic horror anthology comic, though the haunted mansion has become a location in the mainstream DC universe, notably as the base of the JLD and owned by Constantine.

We recently brought you the news that the studio has Emilia Clarke as one name on their wishlist to play Zatanna in the DCEU. That doesn’t necessarily mean the former Game of Thrones star is the top choice, just that she’s one actress they’re currently considering for the part. A lot of fans would no doubt be on board with that decision, though, so fingers crossed it comes to something.