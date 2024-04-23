Given the sheer hysteria surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, it stands to reason that there’s been a ridiculous amount of online speculation over its plot.

Recommended Videos

From preemptive suggestions around a potential twist to the introduction of new villains and the supposed deaths of long-running MCU characters, the third entry into the Deadpool franchise is apparently brimming with easter eggs and universe-altering implications, at least according to fan speculation.

The fanfare was only heightened by the recent release of the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. In true Marvel fashion, the trailer only hints at what the film might entail, which has left some viewers filling in the gaps with supposed plot leaks on social media. So where and when did these leaks emerge, and how true are they?

Was there a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ plot leak on Reddit?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Supposed plot leaks around what Deadpool & Wolverine might entail have been popping up on Reddit and X since June 2023. One plot leak that has gained the most traction attempts to smooth out Deadpool’s transition from FOX to Marvel, claiming that the anti-hero is arrested by the TVA for messing with a time device at the end of Deadpool 2.

As a penalty for his crimes, Deadpool is tasked with rectifying a rogue timeline in which the X-Men of the FOX universe have overtaken the world, perhaps led by Magneto who was pursuing a similar intention in Days of Future Past.

Within this universe, Deadpool teams up with Wolverine to defeat the X-Men, smoothing out that rogue timeline and easing Deadpool’s transition into the MCU.

While this plot theory should be taken with a Mount Everest-sized grain of salt, it does align with rumors that Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who played Professor X and Magneto, respectively, are making cameo appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine. It also sketches more of an idea around the role of Matthew Macfadyen, who is assumed to be the TVA agent tasked with handling Deadpool’s case.

In any case, Deadpool & Wolverine has its work cut out for it in terms of wrapping up multiple universes, deaths, timelines, and even studio crossovers in a neat, Marvel-sized bow. At this point, it’s clear that the involvement of Wolverine might usher in future appearances from X-Men, pointing to Marvel’s broader plans to extend its stories and characters beyond the Avengers with the concurrent introduction of The Fantastic Four.

It’s worth reiterating that the plot leaks are purely speculative, though posts on Reddit have been flagged by Marvel Studios in the past. Perhaps we should all just wait and see what happens when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in July? Wouldn’t that be novel?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more