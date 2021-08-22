Watch: Black Panther 2 Set Video Reveals Nighttime Vehicle Chase

Any major production that decides to shoot on location is always going to find itself swarmed by eager crowds with their cellphones in the air, regardless of what security measures are put in place to stop grainy images and blurry videos being uploaded onto the internet for all to see.

As one of the most hotly-anticipated sequels in recent memory, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to find itself under intense scrutiny and even more pressure to deliver a second chapter that honors the legacy left behind by Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, while still telling a standalone story that acts as a worthy successor to the Best Picture-nominated original in its own right.

It’s a tough balancing act for director Ryan Coogler to pull off, and the recent reveal that Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams would debut in Wakanda Forever ahead of her solo series on Disney Plus is the biggest info dump we’ve heard from the project since it first started filming at the end of June.

However, we’ve seen more than a few snaps make their way online, and a new set video has captured what looks to be a nighttime vehicle chase featuring a flashy car and a motorcycle, which you can check out below.

Here’s a new set video from the #BlackPantherWakandaForever MIT scene. It involves the red car & motorcycle that we mentioned in an earlier tweet. Short, but enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X2NB9IM1Wf — The Marvel Network (@NetworkMarvel) August 21, 2021

Black Panther‘s fast-paced sprint through the streets of Seoul was one of the first film’s standout set pieces, so you can bet Coogler and his team are upping the ante significantly if they’re returning to a similar well to give audiences more vehicular mayhem in Wakanda Forever.