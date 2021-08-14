Watch: Harley Quinn Vs. Joker Fan-Made Trailer Teases A Clown Showdown

Following the critical (if not so much commercial) success of The Suicide Squad, DC fans are desperate to know where Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will go from here. That’s currently unclear, but there are a couple of projects that have been stuck in development for years and could fit the bill. James Gunn has thrown doubt on Gotham City Sirens happening anytime soon, though, so that leaves Harley Quin vs. the Joker as one possibility.

And this fanmade trailer for the movie concept teases that it could be an epic showdown of the clowns if it ever became a reality. Binge Watch This devised this trailer, which pitches Robbie’s Harley and Jared Leto’s Joker tearing up Gotham City as they engage in an action-charged battle against each other and other villains from Batman’s rogues gallery. Though this promo only repurposes footage from the duo’s previous appearances, it’s enough to convince us that it could make a great follow-up to The Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn vs. the Joker was announced way back in 2017, and over the years we’ve received the odd update that tells us it’s still on the table despite not being in active development. This is Us writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa remain attached to write and direct the film, which would actually be pitched as a comedy. Seeing as Zack Snyder’s Justice League brought back Leto’s Joker earlier this year, the movie isn’t as unlikely to materialize as it once was.

New Images From The Suicide Squad Show Task Force X In Action

Robbie has revealed that she’s ready to return to her beloved role, while Gunn’s said that he and the Australian star have discussed working together again. The actress generally seems keen to pair her character up with other female DC icons, like Poison Ivy or Batgirl, however, so that’s maybe a mark against a vs. Joker movie happening. Unless they rename it Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy and Batgirl vs the Joker. That could work.

Catch Robbie’s Harley Quin in The Suicide Squad, in theaters and on HBO Max now.