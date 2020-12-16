Watch: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Message For Moms And Dads

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new promo for his latest movie, family animated flick The Croods: A New Age, but in a way only he could do, he’s ended up making it a backhand ad for his own premium brand of gin.

“Hi there, Ryan Reynolds, star of the upcoming film The Croods: A New Age,” the Deadpool actor says in the video, while sitting in a wholesome, Christmas-decorated living room. “Here to tell you that that this is absolutely not an ad for, or a partnership with, my top-of-the-line, bestselling gin,” he continues, as a bottle of his Aviation Gin is perched on the table next to him.

“That’s because we all know The Croods: A New Age is a family film and gin is for mommies and daddies only,” Reynolds adds. “This is only an ad for gin’s family-friendly counterpart, juice.” And it just so happens, the star says, that moms and dads like to add a little bit of the aforementioned gin to their juice. But again, it’s definitely not an ad for Aviation Gin.

This special movie message is for mommies and daddies. #CroodsANewAge pic.twitter.com/5FFal26e3w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 16, 2020

It’s not enough that Reynolds has upwards of 10 movies coming up, as the Canadian heartthrob likes to keep himself busy in the business world, too. This past summer, he made an enormous $335 million upfront when he sold his Aviation Gin line, with an additional $275 million potentially coming his way over time. What’s more, he’s also spearheaded his own phone network, Mint Mobile, and has purchased a Welsh soccer team.

As for The Croods 2, the DreamWorks sequel sees Reynolds return as Guy, one of the eponymous prehistoric clan who were introduced to audiences back in 2013. This time around, Nicolas Cage’s Ugg, Emma Stone’s Eep and the rest encounter the more highly evolved family the Bettermans, as voiced by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran. It’s been out in limited theaters since Thanksgiving and is set to become available on VOD this Friday, December 18th. Like the ad tells you, visit watchcroods.com for more info.

2021, meanwhile, will be a big year for Ryan Reynolds, with Free Guy, Red Notice, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and several more movies on the way. But first, make sure to catch The Croods 2 if you haven’t done so already.