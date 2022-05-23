Watch: Sonic and Tails escape Knuckles in extended ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ clip

Paramount gave the Sonic fandom a happy surprise this Monday by revealing that Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the smash-hit sequel to the equally successful 2020 video game movie, is set to hit streaming tomorrow, just a few weeks after it sprinted into cinemas in April. At the same time, the studio confirmed when we can expect its home release to debut, which will bring with it some must-see bonus material.

Including an extended version of a key moment from the movie. Ahead of Sonic 2 dropping on Paramount Plus this Tuesday, this seven-minute clip has been released, unveiling a longer cut of the sequence where Ben Schwartz’s Sonic encounters both Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), allied to Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, for the first time. Catch it via the video above.

For those who are more looking forward to putting Sonic 2 on a shelf instead of revisiting it via streaming, know that the film is due out on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in a couple of months’ time on August 9. It comes with close to an hour of extra features, including an original, exclusive animated short titled “Sonic Drone Home”, starring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Presumably Schwartz, O’Shaughnessey, and Elba will reprise their roles.

Speaking of which, don’t expect this to be the last we hear of this trio as their characters as a third Sonic movie is in the works — which will no doubt introduce Sonic’s next adversary, Shadow, as promised by the sequel’s post-credits scene. And let’s not forget that a spinoff series for Knuckles has similarly been announced. Thanks to Disney, there’s even some more Ugly Sonic content out there that we didn’t know we needed. Basically, now is the best time to be a Sonic fan.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available to stream on Paramount Plus from tomorrow, May 24.