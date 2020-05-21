WB Debuts Gorgeous Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut

In news that seemed both inevitable and unexpected at the same time, Warner Bros. officially confirmed that the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League was heading to HBO Max, finally giving fans their long-held wish to see the filmmaker’s original vision for the DCEU’s epic ensemble movie.

Unsurprisingly, the news has gone down a storm on social media with fans, and the announcement also marks one of the rare occasions where a persistent and targeted online campaign has actually yielded results. While the Snyder Cut won’t arrive on the upcoming streaming service until next year, the people that have waited over two and a half years for it to even become a reality most likely won’t mind now that Snyder’s intended edit of the movie is definitely on the way.

It appeared for a while as though the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director’s time at the helm of the shared universe was slowly being erased from continuity, with the DCEU marking the failure of Justice League as the jumping-off point to launch a new era for the franchise. However, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement never truly went away, and supporters have finally gotten their wish and to celebrate the news, HBO Max released a full set of character posters for the Snyder Cut which you can check out below.

While these are basically the theatrical posters with a black and white filter, it nonetheless shows how much the DCEU has changed since Joss Whedon’s Justice League hit theaters. Only Wonder Woman and Aquaman have remained integral to the series, with Ben Affleck’s time as Batman over, speculation still surrounding Henry Cavill’s future as Superman, The Flash’s solo movie not out of development hell yet and Cyborg the forgotten man of the team. Now that the Snyder Cut is officially on the way, the pressure is well and truly on for the director to deliver something that manages to live up to the sky-high expectations.