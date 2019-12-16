WB Reportedly Eyeing Star Wars Actor For Mr. Freeze In Jokerverse

Mr. Freeze hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 1997’s Batman & Robin, when Arnold Schwarzenegger provided a chillingly camp performance as the supervillain. With the franchise having been keen to steer away from that infamous film since then, Victor Fries has been put on ice for the past 20 years. But he could soon return in a big way, with a major Star Wars actor in the running to play him.

We Got This Covered has heard that Warner Bros. is eyeing up Oscar Isaac for the role of Freeze. We’ve previously reported that the Poe Dameron actor is also in consideration for Harvey Dent/Two-Face in Matt Reeves’ The Batman though and as far as we know, this is still a possibility. The studio is apparently very, very keen to get him on board the DC universe somewhere and they’re currently looking at him for one of those two aforementioned parts.

What’s more, Isaac isn’t up for a version of Freeze from The Batman universe. Instead, our sources – the same ones who told us Robert Pattinson had clinched the role of the Dark Knight and that J.J. Abrams had been offered a Superman and/or Green Lantern film – say that this would be for a spinoff based around the cold-hearted scientist, likely set in the Joker universe. After all, it’s known that WB is entertaining the idea of doing more supervillain origins stories after the success of Joaquin Phoenix’s flick and a Freeze film could be one of them, with Isaac potentially in the lead.

Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, they could also end up going with the actor for Two-Face instead, or an entirely different role, but whatever they end up doing, it seems pretty certain that he’ll wind up in the DC universe soon enough. Though we imagine he wouldn’t want to take on a part with too much make-up and prosthetics, as the star has made it clear that he had a miserable time in the Apocalypse get-up in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Anyways, while we wait to learn more about which role he may end up in – if either of them – tell us, who would you like to see Oscar Isaac play? Mr. Freeze, Two-Face or someone else entirely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.