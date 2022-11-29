We’ll be getting our next cursed look at the ‘Super Marios Bros. Movie’ this week

Remember when Nintendo dropped the first trailer for the Super Marios Bros. Movie and it actually looked amazing but nobody could get past Chris Pratt’s accent? Well, we’re in for more of that because there’s another trailer on the way.

Nintendo announced that it will be doing a Nintendo Direct on Nov. 28, which will feature the aforementioned trailer where we’ll surely get more Pratt than we need. Seriously, he’s in everything it’s enough already.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect.



📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

We’re also treated to a screenshot purportedly from the movie that shows the inside of Princess Peach’s castle. People familiar with Super Mario 64 will immediately recognize the stairs and stained glass window.

Nintendo also said that “No game information will be included in this Nintendo Direct” so this is probably going to just be movie stuff. However, Nintendo likes to surprise people during its Direct presentations so you never know what could be coming down the pipe.

The movie stars Pratt and a slew of other famous people voicing incredibly beloved Nintendo characters. Comedian Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Anna Taylor-Joy is Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser and Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong.

The voice that Mario fans know and love from the games is the product of a voice actor named Charles Martinet. He will have some cameos in the movie as well. In the opposite reaction to that of Pratt’s performance, people loved Black’s powerful portrayal of Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is a joint venture between Nintendo and the movie studio Illumination, which is responsible for movies like Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and all 200 Minion movies. It is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.