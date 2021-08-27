Werewolf By Night Halloween Special Reportedly In The Works For Disney+

Get excited Marvel fans — it looks like we might be getting a Haloween special. Reports from The Wrap state that Marvel Studios is looking to cast a Latino male actor in his 30s to lead yet-to-be-titled Halloween Special for Disney+. Sources close to the project also claimed that the project would be based on Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night could refer to two characters, the first coming from Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog that premiered back in 1972 in Marvel Spotlight before going on spawn 47 issues before ending in 1977. Last year, Marvel reintroduced the character in Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1 as Jake Gomez. There is no confirmation at this time as to which series would serve as inspiration for the special.

This would also confirm previous comments made by Kevin Smith surrounding the franchise. In an interview with the Fatman Beyond podcast, he discussed trying to make a Howard the Duck series and how he was denied the chance to be able to use characters from Werewolf by Night.

Walt was giving suggestions and Werewolf by Night was absolutely on the list. In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, ‘Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night.’ The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There’s Howard as I’m laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that’s when they said ‘You can’t use Werewolf by Night,’ and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him.”

What makes this rumor particularly interesting is that Werewolf by Night was where the character Moon Knight first premiered. As most Marvel fans know, a Disney+ series is currently in development for the character with Oscar Isaac as the lead.

Does this mean the new Disney+ Haloween special will feature an epic crossover inspired by the original story? Only time will tell…