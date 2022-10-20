What are all of Black Adam’s powers?

The following article contains spoilers for Black Adam.

The hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe was promised to be shaken up by the star of the newest film in the franchise Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That’s right — it is time — Black Adam has finally come to theaters. The anti-hero from Kahndaq, Black Adam makes his DCEU debut in the film. Not only does he make his debut, but he also manages to prove that he is among the strongest characters in the DC universe.

Black Adam sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) send the Justice Society of America to fight and contain Black Adam after being imprisoned for nearly 5000 years. In this film, the Justice Society consists of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) – and Black Adam makes short work of each one of them, with the only way they manage to capture him being when he surrenders himself. How did he manage to defeat them all? By using his powers, of course. But they do not really go through what his powers are in the film, so let’s take a look at them and how they were used in Black Adam.

What powers does Black Adam possess?

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

We know that Black Adam received the same powers as Shazam, as they were given their powers by the same order of wizards. Instead of using the names of the Greek Gods as the wizard does for Shazam, these wizards use the Egyptian ones. They are Shu, Horus, Amon, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen. From Shu, he was granted the power of stamina, from Horus the power of speed, from Amon the power of strength, from Zahuti the power of wisdom, from Aten he was granted power that allowed him to fly and generate lightning, the same lightning which allows him to transform, and finally from Mehen the inner power of courage.

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

So to sum up, Black Adam can withstand powerful attacks, and he is incredibly fast and tremendously strong while having a deep bed of knowledge. He can also fly and generate lightning from his body. But that’s not all, he has an enormous amount of power within him, giving him willpower and allowing him to face the toughest battles. He was also able to use his lightning powers as a sort of bomb, unleashing them in a large area and destroying most things in its path. And last but definitely not least, he is immortal. The Justice Society truly never stood a chance.

This much power does seem to be on the level of Superman, so Dwayne Johnson’s boasts and teases were not actually unfounded. It truly will be a great fight if the two ever do come fist-to-fist, but for that, we will have to wait and see. Catch Black Adam when it flies into theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.