What Was The Original Cast Of Hamilton?
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical and US history sensation, Hamilton: An American Musical, has seen many faces in its various debuts and three US tours.
The project first gained popularity in 2009 when Miranda, invited to perform music from In The Heights, sang an early version of “My Shot” at the White House Evening of Poetry, Music, and the Spoken Word.
Then in 2013, a full cast performed the project under the name The Hamilton Mixtape at New York Stage and Film, Vassar College’s famous Broadway-bound musical workshop. While most of the roles were recast for the musical’s off-Broadway debut, Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson would remain.
Hamilton as we now know it opened off-Broadway in February 2015 to such success that it moved to the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway by August that year. With that move came the smart casting of Jonathan Groff as King George III.
Curious to know who else Lin-Manuel Miranda and Groff performed alongside? Read on for the original cast roster.
The original Hamilton cast on Broadway
The list below reflects the original Broadway cast for Hamilton in 2015, as popularized by recordings and Disney’s 2020 film.
- Alexander Hamilton — Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Aaron Burr — Leslie Odom Jr.
- Eliza Hamilton — Philipa Soo
- Angelica Schuyler — Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson — Daveed Diggs
- George Washington — Christopher Jackson
- John Laurens and Philip Hamilton — Anthony Ramos
- Hercules Mulligan and James Madison — Okieriete Onaodowan
- King George III — Jonathan Groff
- Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds — Jasmine Cephas Jones
Of the 10 main cast members, four play different roles in each act.
