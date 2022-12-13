Where can I stream ‘Black Adam?’ Streaming platform and release date, confirmed

There were so many superhero projects released in 2022, although most of them were released by Marvel Studios. One of the non-Marvel films released in 2022, and one of the only DC movies of the year, was Black Adam. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Teth-Adam, the DC villain, and the anti-hero who is also known as Black Adam.

The film did not tank at the box office, but according to reports, it did not soar as much as Warner Bros. might have wanted it to. It did not perform too badly with audiences either with an 89 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although its critical reception is much lower. With that being said the film did begin its theatrical run in October of 2022, so let us take a look at when the film will be coming to streaming and what platform it will be debuting on.

When is Black Adam coming to a streaming service?

The world needs a hero. #BlackAdam is streaming December 16 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/vnMl3RjxSa — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2022

Black Adam is a DC film, so it will be premiering on HBO Max. You will not have to wait long to view it either, as the film will be gracing the streaming service on Dec. 16, 2022. This could not have come at a better time as HBO has been removing programming from the service recently, so giving subscribers a new blockbuster to watch will surely satiate the appetites of viewers.

Alongside Johnson’s Black Adam, the film also introduced Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who are all members of the Justice Society of America. Of course, with its less-than-stellar box office haul and James Gunn’s recent appointment and supposed overhaul of the DC Universe, it is hard to say how likely the chances are for a sequel to Black Adam to be made. Although with Dwayne Johnson behind it, they could always make a sequel with a smaller budget than the first film.

However, if you are a DC film fan, you will probably want to catch up on Black Adam if you have not already seen it, as it does contain references to The Suicide Squad, as well as a post-credits scene that might not be as relevant now as it was when the film was released. On top of those references, there is a good chance that Black Adam will appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods when the film releases on March 17, 2023, as he is a notable Shazam villain.

Catch Black Adam when it thunders onto HBO Max on Dec. 16, 2022.