Where can I watch ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife?’

Do you love supernatural stories? Are you in need of some spooky fun? Then Ghostbusters: Afterlife may be the right choice of entertainment to wrap up your evening, particularly if you want to catch up after seeing the first trailer for its upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Directed by Jason Reitman, this 2021 comedy serves as a sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and while it didn’t get the love fans claim it deserves from critics, it’s still worth a watch. General audiences enjoyed the fun nostalgia trip, which is what we’d expect from any sequel that makes its way onto the screen over three decades after its predecessor. Also, Finn Wolfhard being in it doesn’t hurt.

Unfortunately, folks have a hard time finding this movie on most major streaming platforms. If that’s your case, don’t worry, it’s not due to your lack of searching skills. And no, there’s nothing wrong with your streaming service of choice, either. The sad truth is that Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t available on most platforms, so watching it can be tricky. However, there are still some ways to do it.

How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife

There are a few different options for you to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife. You can buy or rent the film on platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, or Apple TV, for example, but if that’s not for you, there are alternatives out there.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available to watch on DirecTV and Starz. If you don’t already have a Starz subscription, you can get it as an add-on to your Hulu or Prime Video subscriptions and watch the film that way. No matter how critics may feel about it, I promise that this is an entertaining film you won’t regret wasting a couple of hours on.