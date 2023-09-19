Where can you stream ‘Spy Kids?’

What would you do if your super-spy parents were kidnapped and needed your help? That’s the central dilemma that Carmen and Juni are faced with at the beginning of Spy Kids. The answer for them, of course, is to become spies themselves and try to save their parents! The early 2000s film is a boon of nostalgia, so it’s no surprise that people everywhere still want to watch it.

With the release of Spy Kids: Armageddon in late September 2023 ⏤ the fifth entry in Robert Rodriguez’s franchise ⏤ the hype for Spy Kids is rising more than it has in years. Fans who are checking out the reboot may find themselves wanting to venture back to the past and check out the entries that came before it, including the movie that kickstarted the entire franchise.

Where to stream Spy Kids

Spy Kids became a cult classic for viewers everywhere when it debuted in 2001. For many years after its release, the only way you could watch the movie was to rent it from a video store or buy a physical copy. Now, we have many more online streaming options for watching the family-friendly action film. You can watch Spy Kids for free on Pluto TV or on Paramount Plus with a subscription. Additionally, it’s available for rent via Amazon, VUDU, Redbox, and ROW8.

If you’re hoping to catch Spy Kids: Armageddon, you’ll need to venture to a different streaming service entirely, as it’s being distributed exclusively by Netflix. The new film stars Everly Carganilla (well-known as the baby in Jane the Virgin) in the role of Patty Tango-Torrez, an analog to Carmen from the original. Connor Esterson plays Tony Tango-Torrez, similar to Daryl Sabara‘s Juni.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is available to stream starting Sept. 22, 2023, and for even more espionage action, be sure to check out both seasons of Spy Kids: Mission Critical, also available on Netflix.