Who Is Matthew Gray Gubler’s Wife?

Most well-known for his roles as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds and Simon in the live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise, Matthew Gray Gubler is a highly sought-out actor by fans. Unlike his character in the show, he’s actually had a pretty impressive dating history. At forty-one years old, Gubler appears to be single and has been for a few years, so if there was ever a time to shoot your shot, it’s now! As surprising as it is that this celebrity crush of so many is still single, he seems to be quirky and unique in all the best ways.

Even though he isn’t actually married, we can still go through the what-ifs and could-have-beens of his past relationships. Be warned: Gubler seems to do a good job of keeping his relationships private, even with all of the internet digging.

In 2004, Gubler dated model Charlotte Kemp Muhl for a little over a year. Muhl is known for working with people such as Steven Klein, Greg Kadel and Ellen Von Unwerth, to name a few. Now, Muhl is dating John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son, Sean Lennon.

One of his most famous relationships is to Two Broke Girls and Thor star Kat Dennings. The pair dated in 2007 and remain friends today. According to Gubler, he remains friends with most, if not all, of his exes. In an interview with Glamour, he stated, “I fall in love with wonderful people and people that can’t be replicated.They are completely unique individuals, and those people are really rare and you can’t let them go. You gotta be friends with them forever because if I’m going to date someone, it’s a real big thing for me.”

A longer relationship for Gubler was with Portuguese actress Marissa Morris. Not much is known about their relationship, however it began in 2008 and ended somewhere around 2009. Marissa was twenty and Matthew was twenty-seven when they first started dating. According to a fan comment, the two broke up days before Matthew’s movie 500 Days Of Summer premiered in 2009.

After Marissa came Victoria Asher, the keyboard player for the band Cobra Starship. Again, not much is known about their relationship, so either they’re hiding out in Matthew’s haunted house or just have really good disguises when they go out together.

The most interesting relationship, or affair rather, that Matthew has allegedly been involved in was with the one and only Taylor Swift back in 2013. During the singer’s Red tour, the two were spotted out and about after Matthew attended her Fourth of July party. It’s unknown how long this lasted, but either way they made a cute couple.

As mentioned before, Matthew is single now and has been for a while. He has an impressive dating history, but because he doesn’t date a lot, it would seem as he’s gotten older that he’s slowed down in his romantic endeavors. Who knows, though⏤with as little as we know about past relationships, maybe he has a secret wife and kids hidden somewhere.