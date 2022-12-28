Will Lashana Lynch be in ‘The Marvels?’

Lashana Lynch made her Marvel debut way back in 2019 in the studio’s first female-led blockbuster, Captain Marvel as Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. Since then she’s appeared in No Time to Die and other Hollywood titles that have led to her becoming a household name. But with the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, set to be released in July 2023, will we be seeing Lynch in the new film?

It’s important to know where Lynch’s character is at in the MCU right now and right off the bat things aren’t looking good, with Maria Rambeau dying sometime after the snap. This would make it pretty hard for her character to make a return to the franchise. However, Maria’s daughter, Monica, is set to return for The Marvels, which means we could be seeing her mother in some form, she could return in a flashback or as a voice of guidance in a character’s head — we have seen other characters return in this way — or she could return as something else entirely.

In fact, Lashana Lynch has already returned to the MCU after her character’s death. In 2022, she played a parallel universe version of Captain Marvel from Earth 838 in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. So although she may not return as the same character we knew from Earth 616, she could return as an alternate Captain Marvel from one of the many multiverses.

With Marvel, anything is possible, so it’s not out of the question for Lashana to return for the upcoming sequel in some form or another. The actress herself hasn’t completely ruled out the idea. Lynch spoke with the LA Times back in 2021, she briefly mentioned her role and the possibility of returning to the character.

“But you never know. Weirder things have happened in the franchise. I had a wonderful time on the first one and it would be great to have a wonderful time on another one.”

To add further fuel to the fire, Lynch was seen with The Marvels director Via DaCosta and cast member Teyonah Parris — who plays her daughter in the film — while out for lunch in London.

Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch, and ‘The Marvel’s’ filmmaker Nia DaCosta in London. pic.twitter.com/88WNxTHc4X — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) August 28, 2021

Currently, there hasn’t been any solid confirmation on whether or not Lynch will be appearing in The Marvels, but with her recent appearance in Doctor Strange and her connections to the cast and crew of The Marvels, it is very possible we could be seeing her character in some form.

The Marvels releases in theaters July 28, 2023.