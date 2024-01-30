Perhaps the only justified sequel we need (and can't wait for).

In a Hollywood landscape oversaturated by needless sequels and reboots (ahem, Mean Girls), few films truly justify the need for new installments like the Kingsman franchise. Since its debut film iteration in 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, the spy action series has defied the sophomore slump with The Golden Circle (2017), and might be poised to outdo itself again.

Rumours of a third entry into the franchise ran rampant as soon as The Golden Circle hit cinemas, and those involved in the series have offered hints about a threequel in the years since. So whip out your spy glasses and pinstripe suits, because it’s time to answer the pressing question: will there be a Kingsman 3?

Will there be a Kingsman 3?

By all accounts, a third installment of the Kingsman franchise is definitely in the works, with screenwriters, directors and stars all confirming that a new film is on the way. As recently as October 2023, Matthew Vaughn — who directed the first two Kingsman movies — said that the new film is well underway, and even revealed the working title of Kingsman: The Blue Blood.

The director said the filming for the threequel — which was initially slated for 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic — will now begin sometime in 2024. More recently, in January 2024, Vaughn shed light on the screenwriting process, confirming that both acts one and three of The Blue Blood are being written, but that act two is still a work in progress.

Vaughn also confirmed that The Blue Blood will be the conclusion of a Kingsman trilogy within that timeline, marking the end of Colin Firth and Taron Edgerton’s run as Harry Hart and ‘Eggsy’ Unwin, respectively.

Diehard Kingsman fans needn’t fret too much about the trilogy’s conclusion with The Blue Blood, since Vaughn also has plans for a follow-up to the Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man. Tentatively titled The Traitor King, the spinoff will follow the rise of Adolf Hitler, with Vaughn confirming that the script is already completed.

As for who will be returning to Kingsman 3, it’s safe to assume Egerton will reprise his role, since the actor said as much in March 2023. Egerton revealed that he was “always committed” to doing three Kingsman movies, and confirmed at the time that Vaughn “certainly not” backing off the idea of a threequel.

Vaughn has also reportedly been eyeing Dwayne Johnson to portray the main villain in Kingsman 3, though details of that role — and indeed the broader plot of the film — remain unknown. As of January 2024, there has been no trailer or official release date provided for Kingsman: The Blue Blood.