Winnie The Pooh Live-Action Movie Reportedly In The Works At Disney

After the wild success of Beauty and the Beast, Disney has apparently become determined to give the live-action treatment to every single one of their animated classics. 2019 alone saw Dumbo, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp and The Lion King, with the delayed Mulan landing soon.

Beyond that, we know they’re working on adaptations of The Little Mermaid, The Sword in the Stone, Pinocchio, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Lilo & Stitch, among others. And now, we can apparently add a silly ol’ bear to that list, as we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us live-action remakes of Robin Hood, Hercules and Bambi were in the works months before they were announced – that another live-action Winnie the Pooh film is meandering through the production line towards us.

Plot details are still scarce, but from what we understand, it won’t be related in any way to 2018’s Christopher Robin. This saw a grown-up Christopher (played by Ewan McGregor), who’s survived World War II, become a sensible businessman and leave his pooh-sticks days behind him. Over the course of the film, his heart warms, with the animals of the Hundred Acre Wood solving his business problems and reminding him how to be a kid again. It then ends with Christopher bringing his family to the Hundred Acre Wood to meet the gang.

There’s nothing in this plot that rules out a sequel, and as Christopher Robin was a critical and financial success (the highest-grossing Winnie the Pooh movie ever), we may yet see a follow-up to it. But this new project won’t be it.

If we had to speculate, perhaps they may show a more traditional adventure featuring a younger Christopher Robin. Like something along the lines of 2011’s excellent animated movie?

Either way, it seems we can now add another one onto the list of Disney’s live-action remakes and as soon as we learn more about what their plans for the project are, we’ll be sure to let you know.