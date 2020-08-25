Zack Snyder Reveals His Thoughts On The Batman Trailer

Last weekend’s DC FanDome didn’t disappoint when it came to some huge reveals surrounding the DCEU’s upcoming slate of projects, and it shouldn’t come as much surprise that much of the focus fell on the franchise’s multiple Batmen.

While the Shazam! sequel was given the subtitle Fury of the Gods, Dwayne Johnson dropped a ton of new information and concept art about his upcoming debut as Black Adam and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad offered up a bonanza of footage, character posters and brand new images, the two most highly-anticipated panels were undoubtedly for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The former is coming to HBO Max in four hour-long installments, and based on the trailer alone there’s every chance that the new and improved Justice League might just be able to live up to the impossibly high levels of hype. As for the DCEU’s other Caped Crusader, fans were left with their jaws on the floor when Reeves surprisingly dropped a full-length teaser for The Batman, despite the production having been on hiatus for the last five months.

First Look At Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne In The Batman 1 of 4

Sure, some people couldn’t help but make Twilight comparisons, but the general consensus is that the noir-influenced reboot has all the makings of an all-time great Batman movie. Zack Snyder seemed to agree, too, and revealed in a recent interview that he was hugely impressed by The Batman‘s first promo.

“I actually just texted Matt after and I was like, ‘What the f**k! This is cool!’. I loved it. I thought it was so cool. I thought it was the right direction and everything about it. As far as just being a fan, it’s the kind of movie I want to see.”

The impending introduction of the DCEU’s multiverse means that none of the various Dark Knights will be stepping on each other’s toes, although Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are widely expected to come face to face in The Flash, but you can bet that Reeves and Snyder will both be secretly confident that their Caped Crusader is the superior version.