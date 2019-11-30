Zack Snyder Shares Awesome New Batman Photo From His Justice League Cut

It seems that the buzz surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League isn’t going away anytime soon. The movement has been dominating social media to mark the two-year anniversary of the movie’s theatrical release, and seems to be gaining more momentum than ever before. Snyder himself has been the ringleader, sharing countless images from his original vision of the superhero blockbuster in an effort to continue drumming up support.

The filmmaker has been backed by many members of the cast, too, including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, while Aquaman star Jason Momoa even claims to have seen the Snyder Cut in its entirety. While there’ve been conflicting reports about how close the unfinished version of Justice League is to actually being completed, Snyder has regardless told fans not to lose hope just yet.

As he’s been doing for a long time now, he’s now shared yet another black-and-white image from Justice League, and as you can see below, the photo shows Ben Affleck’s Batman leaping into action in a shot that would’ve likely featured heavily in the movie’s marketing campaign.

With HBO Max set to be the most likely destination for the Snyder Cut should it ever actually be finished, the company has been bombarded by fan demands on Twitter for months now, indicating that the campaign will continue until a definitive answer is finally given as to whether or not it will ever see the light of day.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be an expensive undertaking should it ever be approved, with the studio probably delaying their final decision until they can figure out how to make the most profit out of it. Until then, it seems that Zack Snyder will continue to tease the fans with unreleased images until Warner Bros. finally relent and let him finish and release the movie that he’d been planning all along.